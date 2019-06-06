BSP President Mayawati attacks PM Narendra Modi over unemployment data

national

Mayawati's tweet came after the Ministry of Statics released unemployment data projecting the unemployment rate to be at 6.1 percent in 2017-18

On June 6, 2919, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati mounted a scathing attack on the PM Narendra Modi government over the unemployment rate which has risen to a 45-year-old high at 6.1 percent.

à¤¶à¥à¤°à¤® à¤®à¤à¤¤à¥à¤°à¤¾à¤²à¤¯ à¤¨à¥ à¤²à¥à¤à¤¸à¤­à¤¾ à¤à¥à¤¨à¤¾à¤µ à¤à¥ à¤¬à¤¾à¤¦ à¤ à¤¬ à¤ à¤ªà¤¨à¥ à¤¡à¤¾à¤à¤¾ à¤¸à¥ à¤à¤¸ à¤¬à¥à¤°à¥ à¤à¤¬à¤° à¤à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤®à¤¾à¤£à¤¿à¤¤ à¤à¤° à¤¦à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ à¤à¤¿ à¤¦à¥à¤¶ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¬à¥à¤°à¥à¤à¤à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¦à¤° à¤ªà¤¿à¤à¤²à¥ 45 à¤¸à¤¾à¤²à¥à¤ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¸à¤¬à¤¸à¥ à¤ à¤§à¤¿à¤ 6.1 à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¤à¤¿à¤¶à¤¤ à¤ªà¤° à¤à¤¾ à¤ªà¤¹à¥à¤à¤à¥ à¤¹à¥à¥¤ à¤ªà¤°à¤¨à¥à¤¤à¥ à¤à¤°à¥à¤¬à¥ à¤µ à¤¬à¥à¤°à¥à¤à¤à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¶à¤¿à¤à¤¾à¤° à¤à¤°à¥à¤¡à¤¼à¥à¤ à¤²à¥à¤à¥à¤ à¤¦à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤°à¤¾ à¤ à¤¬ à¤ªà¤à¤¤à¤¾à¤¨à¥ à¤¸à¥ à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤¬ à¤à¤¿à¤¡à¤¼à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¥à¤ à¤à¤ à¤à¥à¤¤? — Mayawati (@Mayawati) June 6, 2019

In a series of tweets, Mayawati said: "Just after the Lok Sabha elections, the Labour Ministry has confirmed that the unemployment rate has reached a 45-year high at 6.1 percent. But there is no need for the poor and victims of the unemployment to repent as the time has passed and it's too late... It is of no use to cry over spilt milk."

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's tweet has come after the Ministry of Statics released unemployment data projecting the unemployment rate to be at 6.1 percent in 2017-18.

Questioning the government over the fall in the GDP rate, Mayawati in another tweet wrote: "Also, there is no good news for the country as the rate of economic growth has come down to a low of 5.8 percent. This rate of GDP growth is the result of a huge decline in agricultural and factory production. How will welfare for the already suffering poor be facilitated?"

