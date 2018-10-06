'BSP's decision to go solo won't affect our poll prospects'

national

"I don't see the BSP alliance impacting us much in MP," Gandhi said while speaking at an event

Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday said BSP chief Mayawati's decision not to have an alliance with his party in Madhya Pradesh would not impact its poll prospects in the state even as he suggested that the BSP might come on board for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati announced early this week that her party will not forge an alliance with the Congress "at any cost" for the upcoming Assembly polls in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, dealing a blow to the Opposition's efforts to stitch a united front against the ruling BJP ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

"I don't see the BSP alliance impacting us much in MP," Gandhi said while speaking at an event. However, he said it would have been better to have an alliance and expressed confidence that the party will win the upcoming Assembly elections in all states - MP, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Telangana. To a question on alliance talks, Gandhi said, "The alliance in state and the alliance in the Centre are very different...Mayawatiji has indicated that. We were pretty flexible in the state. In fact, I was more flexible than some of our state leaders."

