B.Tech engineer and allies dupe man of Rs 2.85 lakh on pretext of offering job

Btech Engineer and his ally dupe people on pretext of offering jobs

Mumbai police on Monday arrested a B.Tech Engineer and his associates for allegedly cheating a man of Rs. 2.85 lakh on the pretext of offering a job. The man was one of the victims of a fake call centre run by the two fraudsters, who were operating from Noida, said the police. The fraudsters duped young job aspirants, who registered their profiles on one of their fake website that had a similar domain name of popular job portals like Monster.com and Naukri.com.

According to the police, 29-year-old Shamroz Nadeem Pathan, a resident of Pydhonie, created his profile on several job portals after completing his hotel management course from Saudi Arabia. Pathan, unaware of the fake websites, created his profile on November 13, 2018. On very next day, he received a call from a woman named Anupama, who told him that as per his qualification he can avail a job as a manager at JW Marriot hotel. Pathan received another phone call on the same day from a man named Alam, with whom he had a telephonic interview. He too assured Pathan that his profile would be forwarded to naukri.com.

On November 20, Pathan received a call from Vivek who said that an offer letter has been sent to his email ID. He also asked Pathan to pay for a processing fee, Visa fee and form fee. Unaware of their trap, Pathan transferred money to their bank account after which he received another call from Anupama, who once again asked him to pay Rs 71,896 for GST purposes. Pathan, who was then suspicious about the entire process, rang up JW Marriott in order to inquire about their recruitment process.

According to a police official, the victim rang up JW Marriott in Mumbai and questioned about their recruitment process and current status of his job application. The hotel administration then told him that there was no recruitment going on and he received the wrong information.

After realizing that he has been cheated by the fraudsters, a complaint was registered against them. Acting on the complaint, two teams were formed under Senior Inspector Avinash Kanade and Inspector Sunil Kamble to investigate the matter. Call details revealed that the alleged fraudsters were operating from Noida.

During an investigation, it was revealed that Bhagirath Tyagi, 28, and Zakir Hussain, 30, were running a fake call centre with 8 to 10 employees working under him. Both fraudsters confessed that a fake website was created to lure jobseekers with attractive posts and extract money from them.



DCP Dr. Dnyaneshwar Chavhan stated that they busted a fake call centre, operating from Noida, that cheated young job aspirants. Two fraudsters, who ran the fake call centre were arrested and will be produced before the court for a hearing. "We request people who have been conned by these fraudsters to come forward and register a complaint in Pydhonie police station," he added.

