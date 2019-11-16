B-town buzz: Parineeti Chopra injured while training for Saina Nehwal

Rigorous training for the Saina Nehwal biopic has left Parineeti Chopra in pain. Last evening, the actor shared the news on social media and wrote, "Me and the entire team of Saina have been taking so much care that I shouldn't get an injury, but shit happens. Will rest it as much as I can before I can start playing badminton again (sic)."

Virgin call

Actor-host Abhilash Thapliyal, who has been part of TV shows like Comedy Circus and Entertainment Ki Raat, will be seen in the Disha Patani-starrer KTina. He plays a virgin. "The journey of the character begins in the 20s and goes on till the 40s. Since I am not a 40-year-old virgin, getting into the skin of the character took some time. I worked on his mannerisms and how that transforms with age. Although he is dealing with angst, he pretends to be cheery. He seems to be a simple person, but is a complex character," he says.

