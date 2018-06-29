Search

B-town celebrities make splash at Akash Ambani's pre-engagement bash

Jun 29, 2018, 13:55 IST | ANI

The star-studded party was held at the Ambani residence Antilla and attended by the Bollwood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aliaa Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor clicked at Akash Ambani's pre-engagement party

Bollywood actors descended at the pre-engagement celebration of Mukesh and Nita Ambani's eldest son, Akash Ambani and his bride-to-be Shloka Ambani on Thursday. The star-studded party was held at the Ambani residence Antilla and attended by the Bollwood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aliaa Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar.

King Khan of Bollywood arrived with his wife, Gauri and the two look royal to the core. Gauri was seen wearing a black and silver metallic embroidered Anarkali while SRK chose to wear a black suit.

Alia Bhatt arrived at the event in a pink saree and dazzling earings.

 

Killing us all with that pretty pink smile. ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ

A post shared by mid-day (@middayindia) onJun 28, 2018 at 10:16am PDT

Ayan Mukherjee and Ranbir Kapoor arrived together at the event and posed for the shutterbugs.

Producer and director, Karan Johar walked in looking suave in a red velvet Manish Malhotra sherwani.

 

Doesn’t @karanjohar nail it all the time? âÂÂï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸Â

A post shared by mid-day (@middayindia) onJun 28, 2018 at 10:26am PDT

Earlier on Wednesday, Priyanka Chopra posted a picture from the Mehendi ceremony of the couple.

Akash proposed to Shloka couple of months ago at a private ceremony in Goa that was attended by both the families. Their engagement ceremony will be held on Saturday while the wedding date is yet to be finalised.

