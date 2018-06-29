B-town celebrities make splash at Akash Ambani's pre-engagement bash

The star-studded party was held at the Ambani residence Antilla and attended by the Bollwood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aliaa Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor clicked at Akash Ambani's pre-engagement party

Bollywood actors descended at the pre-engagement celebration of Mukesh and Nita Ambani's eldest son, Akash Ambani and his bride-to-be Shloka Ambani on Thursday. The star-studded party was held at the Ambani residence Antilla and attended by the Bollwood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aliaa Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar.

King Khan of Bollywood arrived with his wife, Gauri and the two look royal to the core. Gauri was seen wearing a black and silver metallic embroidered Anarkali while SRK chose to wear a black suit.

Alia Bhatt arrived at the event in a pink saree and dazzling earings.

Ayan Mukherjee and Ranbir Kapoor arrived together at the event and posed for the shutterbugs.

Producer and director, Karan Johar walked in looking suave in a red velvet Manish Malhotra sherwani.

Earlier on Wednesday, Priyanka Chopra posted a picture from the Mehendi ceremony of the couple.

Akash proposed to Shloka couple of months ago at a private ceremony in Goa that was attended by both the families. Their engagement ceremony will be held on Saturday while the wedding date is yet to be finalised.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever