Btown Flea's memorable Christmas celebration

This Christmas, Pushpa Narsee Park, saw a festival that has left all of us with only good memories. Btown Flea with Suman Manik and Shefali's Art Classes put up the biggest Christmas Flea of the town on 21st & 22nd December 2019.

With over 100 curated stalls of fashion, food & lifestyle products and 30+ Art Workshops - you can already tell that the vibe was in the perfect place. A plethora of art installations in every corner of the park was the main highlight.

From a 380m walkthrough of art installations by artists all over the country to a Eiffel Tower made out of bottles, from statues made out of recycled items to the decor that shows art in the purest form. A schedule for art workshops was formed with a new innovative form of art taught every hour in the workshop zone. String art, stone painting, alcohol ink, origami and a lot more!

The Pushpa Narsee Juhu Festival had so much going on for the kids - A whole Kids Arena with a park, rides to roar out from, bungee jumping, a mini train that takes you all around the park, VR Games, art workshops and mainly complementary activities by Enjoy A Ball. Enjoy A Ball conducted an activity every hour to keep the kids engaged - their games surely lifted the vibe.

People shopped their hearts at the stalls - the flea had stalls from clothing, home decor, personal care, toys, footwear, accessories and a lot more. Let's get to the food - the most mouthwatering stalls were at display. You certainly cannot pass the food zone without grabbing a bite! From the yummiest pizzas to lovely potato twisters, from pizza puris to savouring Korean food, from finger-licking ice creams to momos - they had it all!

The biggest coffee chain, Starbucks and the most favourite dessert spot, Belgian Waffles were at the flea - what more do you need to complete the food zone?

Live performances by top-notch bands, dance performances by the school kids and Christmas Carols were sung - doesn't it sound like the perfect vibe? Well, it truly was! Dance Station, managed to make the whole crowd come together and shake a leg in 2 minutes.

The night seemed like a fairy tale with lights on the trees, mascots keeping the kids entertained and music in the background.

To end the flea, there was a Christmas parade that started in full swing with drum circles, jugglers, the tallest Christmas Tree mascot and of course the children's favourite, Santa Claus! With so much of fashion, food & Art - the Btown Flea also organised a small act where you give back to society. The Secret Santa project was all about giving your old books, stationery, clothes, etc., in return for a surprise gift!

The Btown Flea with Suman Manik and Shefali's Art Classes truly helped everyone have the best Christmas of their lives. Two days of Fashion, Food & Art - under one roof! It had something for all age groups and something everyone can take back home. Hoping for another successful flea and double the energy!

