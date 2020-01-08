BTS announces new album

Nine months after the record-breaking Map of the Soul: Persona was released, BTS has announced they'll be returning with the latest instalment to the series, Map of the Soul: 7.

Taking to their Twitter account, they announced their comeback after revealing a few days ago that "no date was set" for their next musical release.

BTS had an incredible 2019. Map of the Soul: Persona marked their third Billboard 200 number one entry (and broke The Beatles' record for the most number one entries in a year).

The seven-piece became the first Korean artist to hit number one on the UK Official Album Charts, and the first Korean artistes (and first non-English speaking artistes) to headline Wembley Stadium. The set is currently slated to drop on February 21.

