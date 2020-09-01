BTS' 'Dynamite' debuts at No, 1 on Billboard's Hot 100

This feat is not only an all time high for the band, but makes them the first Korean pop act to top the chart.

According to Billboard, Dynamite "roars in with 33.9 million US streams and 300,000 sold and marked the biggest digital sales week in nearly three years since Taylor Swift's Look What You Made Me Do launched in September 2017.

BTS has been shattering records with their latest single Dynamite performed fully in English. The music video reached 101.1 million views within 24 hours on YouTube after its release and garnered over 3 million peak concurrent viewers immediately upon release.

The song has also topped the iTunes charts in 104 regions, and Spotify's Global Top 50 chart, the first for a Korean act. They recently performed Dynamite for the first time at the MTV Video Music Awards, where they won all four categories they were nominated for: Best Pop, Best Group, Best K-Pop and Best Choreography.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news