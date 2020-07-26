Bubbles of entrepreneurship

For the last few weeks, celebrity makeup artiste Clint Fernandes has been posting curated pictures of mint leaves, papaya, liquorice, roses and turmeric on his stories on social media, making us curious about what he has been up to. It turns out, since the lockdown began in March, Fernandes has been learning the art of making soap. "I've been reading relevant books, watching videos and signing up for online classes to master the craft. With lockdown, work was slow and I wanted to do something more meaningful with the time on hand. These soaps are an extension of my work in the beauty, makeup and fashion industry. Also, because of the Coronavirus, everyone is having a bath four times a day," says Fernandes, displaying his signature humour.

For a while now, Fernandes has been hoping to incorporate home remedies into something more tangible. His own search for paraben and sulphate-free soaps during the lockdown led to the idea of personally creating the bars (R250 onwards). And his choice of ingredient blends include mango-cacao-shea butter face squares, goat milk and rose body bars, honey and oatmeal massage bars, papaya and shea butter-infused saffron bars, and honey and oatmeal body bars. Wrapped in minimal packing, "Tested on friends, models, influencers, celebrities and myself. Never on animals," is written on the back of the pack. For those who know him, this is quintessential Clint.

Fernandes admits that the first batch that came out was a disaster, but each batch thereafter has been a learning. Mid-May onwards, he started sending out test samples to friends in the industry, who shared genuine feedback with him. "I didn't want something factory-made. Most soaps—no matter how innocent they claim to be—are full of glycerine and chemicals and do nothing for your skin, even for the price you pay for them. I started off experimenting with a few rose and tulsi powders and went on to making a full-range. Some friends got back saying that it easily removes makeup without drying out the skin. My focus is on keeping the superfat percentage higher so that the soap benefits the skin with extra moisturisation," he adds.



Clint Fernandes

This is the beginning of Fernandes' larger plan of gender-neutral, all-natural beauty solutions, starting with 'cleanse' (soaps) and then moving on to 'nourish' with hand creams, cuticle cream, lip balms, etc. "I've been looking for gaps in the market to tap into. Since, these are natural products, they have a very small shelf-life (four to six months roughly) and start smelling weird beyond that, and yet, keeping the products natural is something I'll never compromise on."

Check out on @clintskin, Instagram

