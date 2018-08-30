Buddhist monk held for alleged sexual abuse of 15 boys

crime

Superintendent of Police (City), Gaya, Anil Kumar said the monk was being interrogated by Town Deputy SP Rajkumar Shah

Representational picture

A Buddhist monk was yesterday taken into custody at the international pilgrim town Bodh Gaya near here for alleged sexual abuse of 15 children from Assam who were studying at a school-cum-meditation centre run by him, police said. Superintendent of Police (City), Gaya, Anil Kumar said the monk was being interrogated by Town Deputy SP Rajkumar Shah.

The monk ran an institution called "Prasanna Jyoti Buddhist School and Meditation Centre" at Mastipur village in Bodh Gaya where the 15 children - all hailing from Karbi Anglong district in Assam - were studying. The police had received information that the boys were being sexually exploited by the monk.

"The children are being questioned by the SHO of Mahila Thana. They will be produced before a magistrate tomorrow and their statements recorded under the relevant CrPC section. They will also be taken for medical tests based on the results of which a case may be lodged against the monk."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever