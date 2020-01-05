Buddies at IIT Bombay clinch top scores at CAT 2019

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Two friends from IIT Bombay are among the top scorers at the Common Admissions Test (CAT) 2019 results, declared on Saturday. While Somansh Choradia scored a perfect 100 percentile, his friend Rahul Manglik got 99.99.

The duo is currently pursuing their final year BTech (mechanical engineering) and reside at the same hostel. Both of them cracked the exam in their first attempt.

"After the answer-key was declared, I was confident of scoring beyond 99. But the perfect score is certainly a surprise. I hope to get admission to a prominent IIM," said Choradia, who wants to work in the corporate sector for a few years after getting his management degree. He, however, hopes to become an entrepreneur.

Choradia has also been part of Team Shunya at IIT Bombay, which built a house that runs on solar energy. He worked as a design engineer for the team when it represented India in China at Solar Decathlon' in 2018. In his final year, he selected some easier course options, in order to focus on CAT.

Manglik, like his friend, also took the option of electives offered by IIT Bombay.

Patrick D'Souza, who has been appearing for the CAT examination for the last 16 years, is another 100 percentile scorer from the city. This is the fifth time that D'Souza scored a 100, and the fourth time in a row. A teacher himself, D'Souza runs a coaching institute for CAT, and appears for the exam to remain up to date, so that he can guide his students. "It is really helpful, especially because I am still preparing others for CAT," he said. D'Souza's first-ever CAT appearance was in 1996, after he completed his Mechanical Engineering from NIT Allahabad. He took admission to Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS). "After completing my MBA, I worked for a couple of years and then began my own CAT coaching in 2005."

CAT 2019 was conducted in two shifts on November 24 last year. A total of 2,09,926 people appeared for the examination, of which 75,004 were female candidates and five were transgender. CAT 2019 saw the highest number of CAT test takes in the last 10 years. While 10 candidates scored 100, 21 received a 99.99 percentile.

