Buddies at work! Sumeet Vyas, Swara Bhasker in 'It's Not That Simple - Season 2'

Sumeet Vyas and Swara Bhasker have also shot for a horror film, Aapke Kamre Mein Koi Rehta Hai

Swara Bhasker and Sumeet Vyas

Veere Di Wedding co-actors Sumeet Vyas and Swara Bhasker are teaming up again. They feature in the second season of the web series, It Is Not That Simple. The two have also shot for a horror film, Aapke Kamre Mein Koi Rehta Hai. Swara and Sumeet are buddies, so when it comes to enacting romantic scenes, they feel odd and often burst out laughing.

Viacom18's digital platform VOOT will be bringing back the second season directed by Danish Aslam, read a statement. "I am really excited to be a part of 'It's Not That Simple'. I feel it was a very mature concept to make a show on and the fact that it has done so well speaks volume about how mature our audience have become. I really enjoyed reading the script of the show and I hope we are able to do justice to the script," said Sumeet Vyas.

The second season follows Meera's journey to scathe new heights at the workplace and focus on her career. The series will also feature actor Purab Kohli.

