Budding Punjabi singer shot dead, found in pool of blood

Navjot's body was found in a pool of blood with five gunshot wounds near a factory plot past midnight on Sunday



Representational Image

A budding Punjabi singer Navjot Singh was found shot dead in Dera Bassi area of Punjab, around 15 km from here, following which police launched an investigation on Monday to catch the culprits.

Navjot's body was found in a pool of blood with five gunshot wounds near a factory plot past midnight on Sunday. His Nissan Micra car was found parked nearby. He was shot in the chest from close range. A murder case was registered against unidentified persons.

The police ruled out robbery as the reason for the killing since nothing had been taken away from his person. Since he was a struggling artiste, extortion by gangsters was also ruled out.

The singer, aged around 22, was living in a rented apartment in S.A.S. Nagar, adjoining Chandigarh. He had called up his mother minutes before he was killed and told her that he was returning home in Behra village. The family began searching when he did not return home.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever