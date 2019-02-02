Budget 2019: Twitter floods with memes

national

The most talked about schemes were tax rebate for income up to 5 lakh per annum, pension program for workers in unorganised sector and income support schemes for farmers.

The Acting Finance Minister Piyush Goyal announced the Budget 2019 in Parliament on Friday. The budget caused quite a stir on social media. The most talked about schemes were tax rebate for income up to 5 lakh per annum, pension program for workers in unorganised sector and income support schemes for farmers.

Within no time, Twitter was flooded with memes. People shared how they felt about the budget. Some joked over tax relief while others critiqued it sarcastically. Some people also said that the budget was a move of the government to get more votes in Lok Sabha elections 2019.

Here are some of the funniest ones below:

Indians : Thank you for such a fantastic #Budget2019



Govt : pic.twitter.com/i2UCqFNcIA — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) February 1, 2019

.@PiyushGoyal please put additional 10% tax on Tik Tok users. Thanks. #Budget2019 — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) February 1, 2019

Middle class after hearing "No income tax up to 5 Lakhs per year "#BudgetForNewIndia #Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/xdEkBOfZhO — yogi baba (@yogi_yogibaba) February 1, 2019

When you're a cricket fan and your friends are doing football debate where you even don't know footballer's name except Ronaldo and Messi#Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/NtlKhi6IUS — Ravi - The coach (@holidayshastri) February 1, 2019

"No tax on income upto Rs 5 lakh per annum"#Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/rG7ybK8Ncr — Monish Hardasani (@Being__bing) February 1, 2019

#Budget2019



Income tax rebate increased upto 5 lakhs genuine salaried tax payers right now ððð pic.twitter.com/VLkVldYgOe — Telugu Sarcasmððð (@TeluguSarcasm) February 1, 2019

So are you happy with the budget or no?

