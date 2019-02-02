Budget 2019: Twitter floods with memes

Feb 02, 2019, 13:08 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The most talked about schemes were tax rebate for income up to 5 lakh per annum, pension program for workers in unorganised sector and income support schemes for farmers.

Photo/Virat Kohli's Instagram

The Acting Finance Minister Piyush Goyal announced the Budget 2019 in Parliament on Friday. The budget caused quite a stir on social media. The most talked about schemes were tax rebate for income up to 5 lakh per annum, pension program for workers in unorganised sector and income support schemes for farmers.

Within no time, Twitter was flooded with memes. People shared how they felt about the budget. Some joked over tax relief while others critiqued it sarcastically. Some people also said that the budget was a move of the government to get more votes in Lok Sabha elections 2019. 

Here are some of the funniest ones below: 

So are you happy with the budget or no?

