Budget 2019: West Bengal budget to be placed on February 4

national

"Never before we have witnessed such a thing, where there will be no discussion on the Governor's speech," Congress MLA Asit Mitra said

Kolkata: The West Bengal Budget for the fiscal 2019-20 is scheduled to be placed on February 4, the state's Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee said on Thursday. The budget session of the state assembly will commence from Friday.

"The budget session will begin with the Governor's address on Friday," Chatterjee said, after the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee and the all-party meeting chaired by Speaker Biman Banerjee. West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra will table the state budget on February 4, he added. The Congress and the Left Front boycotted both the meetings, accusing the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of not giving enough importance to the views of the opposition.

"Instead of boycotting, they should attend the meetings to place their views. I would expect that they would attend the House and take part in the proceedings," Chatterjee said. The opposition also alleged that it was "unprecedented" that no discussion would be held on the Governor's speech. "Never before we have witnessed such a thing, where there will be no discussion on the Governor's speech," Congress MLA Asit Mitra said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever