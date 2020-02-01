Budget 2020-21: Government announces Rs 99,300 crores for education sector

New Delhi: A television grab of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi. Picture/PTI

New Delhi: A sum of Rs 99,300 crores for education for the year 2020-21 will be provided, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday while presenting the second union budget of Modi's re-elected government.

"We propose Rs 99300 crores for the education sector in 2020-21 and Rs 3000 crores for skill development," Sitharaman said in the Parliament. She also said that a New Education Policy will be announced soon, adding that "external commercial borrowings and FDI to be leveraged to improve the education system."

In a major development, she said that full-fledged degree level online courses will soon be offered by the top educational institutions in the country.

"Degree-level full-fledged online education programme to be offered by institutes in top 100 in National Institutional Ranking Framework," Sitharaman added.

