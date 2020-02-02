Budget 2020: Boost for Bullet and Tejas trains

The Union budget has promised to actively pursue the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project this year, and increase the number of Tejas trains. It has also announced the setting up of large solar power capacity alongside rail tracks as well as on the land owned by the Railways.

The budget also promises the redevelopment of four stations. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "Overall, I propose to provide about R1.7 lakh crore for transport infrastructure in 2020-21."

The FM spoke about starting special refrigerated trains and Kisan Rail to ferry perishable goods. "To build a seamless national cold supply chain for perishables, inclusive of milk, meat and fish, the Indian Railways will set up Kisan Rail–through PPP arrangements. There shall be refrigerated coaches in Express and Freight trains as well,"

she added.

Welcoming the budget, Rajeev Joisar, country leader–India, Bombardier Transportation, said, "Deployment of more passenger trains like Tejas on the Indian Railways highlights the commitment of Indian Railways and their focus on passenger comfort, safety, faster travel time and better connectivity to tourist destinations."

Meanwhile, a retired railway official, seeking anonymity, said, "It will be interesting to see how PM Modi takes the Bullet train project ahead with the Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra now refusing to part with its share of the funding. I think the project has been deliberately mentioned to get it renewed focus."

