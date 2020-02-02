Budget a fiction, says Uddhav Thackeray; progressive, responds Devendra Fadnavis

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and some leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVS) have come down heavily on Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a budget, that they said had nothing for farmers, youth, common people, Mumbai and Maharashtra. The CM, in a statement, even said that Budget 2020 was "a piece of fiction that offered only dreams". He took a swipe at the Narendra Modi-led government for "raising funds by disinvesting government institutes when there was an urgent need of raising revenue through other means".

Thackeray further said that there was no clarity in the much-touted 16-point agriculture growth programme. "The budget lacks commitment to make us a five-trillion dollar economy within next two-three years. The disinvestment of IDBI and LIC and privatisation of railways show the poor economic state of affairs."

The CM added that making government bonds available to the foreign nationals "was a cause of great worry". "The fact is that the GST regime has brought more trouble to the MSMEs. High inflation has affected our purchase power. There are no jobs. The government should have encouraged this dying sector, but it has failed miserably," the CM stated.

'Maharashtra ignored'

Thackeray said the budget has meted out injustice to Mumbai and Maharashtra. "There is nothing for Mumbai's infra projects such as the Metro rail. The city's lifeline—the suburban rail network—doesn't find a mention in the budget. It says nothing more than the old things like Bullet train and Mumbai-Delhi expressway," he said, adding why no place in Maharashtra was included in the 'iconic site' redevelopment project. "The culturally-rich Maharashtra has been discriminated against. Gujarat's GIFT City (financial centre) got a boost, but Mumbai has nothing to cheer about," he said.

Revenue minister and state Congress president Balasaheb Thorat, too, said the budget had nothing for Mumbai and Maharashtra. "Mumbai and Maharashtra contribute maximum tax revenue and yet it has nothing to celebrate about," he Thorat.

'A misleading statement'

Former CM Prithviraj Chavan said that he wanted to know how the Modi government would double agriculture income in the next two years when the "national and states' agro output was dismal, and in some cases, in negative". "Considering a poor national growth rate of agriculture and how bad states likes Maharashtra are doing in the agrarian field, the announcement becomes nothing but a misleading statement," Chavan said.

But, former finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said the country's economy has "advanced by almost 1 trillion dollar in the last five years".

"In 2013-14, we were a 1.85 trillion dollar economy, but the Modi government made it about 3 trillion dollar. In fact, the then FM Chidambaram had also dreamt of a 5 trillion dollar economy. We are trying to achieve a dream that all of us want," he said, adding that the allocation for the farming sector which was about R7 lakh crore six years ago has now been doubled.

'Modern, progressive'

Meanwhile, former chief minister and opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis said the budget was "modern and progressive and would help create new India, with a great emphasis on farming sector".

"It attempts to give a long-term remedy for agrarian crisis. It gives impetus to states which would accept progressive laws for the welfare of the farming sector.

"The allocation of R2.83 lakh crore for irrigation and rural development would open up growth of our villages," he said.

Fadnavis said the budget was all-inclusive with big allocation for SCs, STs, women, nutrition and housing for all.

"The reforms for individual income tax payees are a great relief. The healthcare and medical education at district headquarters, internship in civic bodies for engineers and national recruitment agencies will create new job opportunities for all," he added.