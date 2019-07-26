Buenos Aires in black and white

things-to-do

Gerardo Korn who visited India as a teenager in 1977 recalls being enchanted by the beauty of the Taj Mahal

A part of Tangopolis is a photography exhibition titled Behind the Scenes – Buenos Aires. An artistic documentation of the city through black and white frames captured by Argentine fine-art photographer Gerardo Korn, it presents the capital city in a new light. "My photographs are the result of my urge to portray my hometown off guard and for me to be its only witness. For me, it is no less than a revelation, almost as if it were a spiritualjourney", he says.

The photographer who visited India as a teenager in 1977 recalls being enchanted by the beauty of the Taj Mahal and seeing the City of Joy, Kolkata. "What made it special is that this trip was the last one with my mother... Therefore, exhibiting these photos in India has an importance that goes far beyond art."

Till August 31, 11 am to 7 pm

At Cosmic Heart Gallery, G- 2a, Court Chambers, 35, New Marine Lines.

Call 22085926

