Build on basics

Though part of a bigger programme that includes jazz ensemble foundation courses, the free five-week guitar challenge by The Goa Jazz Academy comes as a breath of fresh air for music enthusiasts keen to pick up a new instrument during the lockdown.

Bring out your abandoned guitar, sanitise it and tune into the sessions twice a week, where musician Karan Khosla, also founder of the year-old academy, will help break down the barriers people face while learning the guitar and performing. The benefits of the tool are simple — learn the basics to develop a strong foundation that helps in improvisations as well as gain confidence to perform live, aided by Khosla's reassuring techniques and signature styles.

"Because we live in a world where there's a lot of expert knowledge available, we wanted to create a roadmap for people to enter our world as musicians and artistes. And even though you don't have access to a stage, it's vital to learn how to perform," suggests 37-year-old Khosla, who moved from Delhi to Goa in December 2017.

Khosla encourages participants to share their videos after the Facebook live sessions. "As a musician, it's important to come to some logical conclusion on how you learn and play it out there. We aim to break that initial barrier with these sessions," explains Khosla.

The detailed lessons make it easy to approach making music. Khosla starts off with a simple hymn, where he demonstrates the basic five chords that help you play most famous numbers. The classes will further explore popular tunes, including some blues.

Facebook will remain their primary platform for the simple reason that it's interactive and let's you save the video. "There has to be a constructive discussion and critique of your performance; it's also important to design the classes at a pace that's suitable to all participants," Khosla signs off.

On Mondays and Thursdays, 12 noon

Log On to facebook.com/goajazzacademy

On Mondays and Thursdays, 12 noon

Log on to facebook.com/goajazzacademy

