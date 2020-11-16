Build your foundation

One of the many lessons that 2020 has taught us is that it doesn't hurt to get out of the jammies, put on a pretty dress and wear some make-up to feel good about ourselves, whether it's just for a 10-minute work call or an online adda. With the wedding season already underway, and Christmas and New Year's Eve close on the heels, it might be a good idea to brush up on your make-up skills at an international festival starting tomorrow. Organised by celebrity make-up artist Amrit Kaur, the festival will feature industry names from around the world who will conduct masterclasses and help you nail some new looks to stand out during Zoom parties.



Amrit Kaur. Pic courtesy/Facebook

The four-day festival kicks off with a session by Kaur, who is known for her glamorous Indian bridal looks. Next up are masterclasses by Priscilla Lessa and Tatti Bueno from Brazil, and Hind Jaleel from Dubai. Participants can expect to pick up different eye make-up tricks from Lessa and Bueno, while Jaleel is a master of Arabic bridal looks. Each of the artists will share their signature looks and tips via

online classes.

On November 17, 18, 19 and 23

Call 9561600882

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 10,000

