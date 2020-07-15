Builder arrested for killing youth allegedly in relationship with his daughter

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Pune police on Sunday arrested three persons, including a city-based builder, for allegedly murdering a 21-year-old youth in Shahu Vasahat, Parvati. According to Dattawadi police station, the deceased identified as Amit Milind Sarode (21), worked as a driver for a local catering company.

The Dattawadi police discovered the body of the deceased from a residential area. The arrested accused have been identified as Adesh Nanaware (24), Bomblya alias Ayush Kale (24), and Yashwant Kamble (50). All are residents of Pune. Both Nanavare and Kale have a criminal background and have cases registered against them.

According to the police sources, builder Kamble's 19-year-old daughter allegedly had a love affair with the deceased person, reports Hindustan Times. Senior police inspector Devidas Gheware of Dattawadi police station said, "Nanavare used to work as a driver for the builder and used to consider the girl his sister. He was also against the affair."

A police official said that one of the accused shot Sarode, while the other two accused attacked him with sharp weapons. The preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased had a gunshot wound on his body and deep cuts which were caused by a sharp weapon.

A few hours after the murder came to light, the two accused tried to flee from the city while the police were on a lookout for them. Based on a complaint filed by the deceased's friend, the Dattawadi police registered a case under Sectionss 302 (murder), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code, along with Sections 3(25), 4(25) of Arms Act and Section 37(1)(3) with 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

