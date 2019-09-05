Building blocks of future

A SoBo bookstore is hosting the launch of The Little Book of Architecture. Written by YD Pitkar and Harshada Bapat Shintre, the book introduces children to the world of architecture in an engaging way. The launch will be followed by a talk by architecture theorist, educator and urban researcher Kaiwan Mehta.

Harshada Bapat Shintre

On Today, 5 pm

At Kitaab Khana, Flora Fountain, Fort.

Call 61702276

