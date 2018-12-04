Bulandshahr violence: Two held for killing cop, SIT to probe case

national

The cop lost his life in the clashes that erupted over the presence of illegal animal slaughterhouses in Bulandshahr city. He was also the Investigating officer (IO) in the Akhlaq lynching case

An upturned and smouldering vehicle is seen following mob violence at Chingravati village in Bulandhahr, India's northern Uttar Pradesh state, on December 3, 2018. Pic/AFP

Bulandshahr: Additional Director General (ADG) of the Meerut zone, Prashant Kumar on Tuesday informed that two named accused have been arrested in connection with the murder of the police officer, Subodh Kumar, who was shot dead on Monday in the Bulandshahr clashes.

On Tuesday morning, he along with Inspector General (IG) Meerut zone, Ram Kumar and other officials paid last respect to the deceased cop and laid a wreath beside the inspector's body.

Thereafter sharing details of the investigation and arrests made in the case, ADG Prashant Kumar told ANI, "We have registered an FIR in case of inspector Subodh Kumar's death. The two named accused have been arrested. Attempts are ongoing to arrest others. The government has announced that the family of deceased will be provided with a financial aid of Rs 50 Lakh. Apart from this extraordinary pension will be provided to his wife. Also as per rules one kin of the deceased will be provided a job."

He also informed that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the case. "A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed under IG Range Meerut. Different aspects such as how did this incident occur, why the mob got violent, how many people were there with the inspector and did anyone flee from the spot. SIT will inquire about all these thing and action will be taken if there is any laxity," Kumar said.

ADG Kumar also asserted that some seven to eight people have been named in the FIR. 'Further action will be taken as per the emerging details,' he said.

Meanwhile, deceased cop Subodh's son Abhishek on Tuesday asserted that his father wanted his kids to become good citizens who are secular.

A student of class 12, Abhishek said, "I received a call around afternoon that he has been shot and is dead. Thereafter we were told his postmortem is being conducted. We were told that he reached the site of protest and was hit by a stone and went unconscious. He wanted us to be a good citizen and taught us not be religion biased. He believed that all our citizens are equal and should stay united."

As per the police, clashes began after locals found cattle carcass in the nearby area. During the violence that ensued in the region, a local youth, identified as Sumit, was also shot. He later on succumbed to his injuries.

