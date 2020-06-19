Bulbbul trailer: Anushka Sharma's Netflix film is the haunting tale of a child bride

If you thought Pari was scary, wait till you watch the trailer of Bulbbul! Anushka Sharma's Netflix film is all set to give you goosebumps and send shivers down your spine.The makers of Bulbbul have just dropped the trailer of the movie and we can't wait to watch the film now!

Watch the trailer of Bulbbul below:

Anushka Sharma took to social media to share the trailer with her fans as well. She wrote, "#Bulbbul - Official Trailer. What if our childhood bedtime stories came true? #Bulbbul, coming soon only on @Netflix_In."

The makers of Bulbbul describe the film as 'the haunting tale of a child bride who grows up to be an extremely mysterious woman presiding over her household.' But this woman also has a mysterious past. What will it be?

Bulbbul features Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Rahul Bose, Paoli Dam and Parambrata Chattopadhyay in key roles. It has been produced by Anushka Sharma and brother Karnesh Sharma's Clean Slate Films. The film is all set to release on Netflix on June 24, 2020.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news