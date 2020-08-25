Bull18's Karan Gupta: The Brain Behind The Company's Successful Innings In The Digital World

India is going digital like never before, owing to COVID-19. As millions of Indians log on to social media, digital space is becoming highly competitive. In order to break through the barriers of competition and create a sustained growth chart, it is imperative that you know how to keep the viewers engaged. Bull18 Network, a remarkable company promoting music and musicians, seems to have cracked the formula of success when it comes to digital marketing. One of the brains behind this successful run of the company is Karan Gupta, a partner at Bull18, which is owned by Marshal Ramdev. Bull18’s association with more than 100 digital music stores like iTunes, Google Play, Spotify and Apple Music ensures that their clients’ music reaches millions around the world, lending them maximum exposure and optimum chance to become famous! Moreover, Bull18’s expertise in SMO, SEO, Internet promotions and marketing, lends it an edge against its competitors.

After completing his graduation in B.Sc. (Information Technology), Karan started working in the fields of networking & hardware, gaining substantial ground in terms technical expertise. He also did the Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate course to enhance his understanding of the IT industry. Karan is an expert in spearheading website development projects for the clients at Bull18 but that is not all. He is into content aggregation and digital marketing as well. In fact, Karan is doing impressive work in case of promotion of musical talent and content creators. Being a YouTube and Google Ad certified expert, Karan is also playing vital role in realizing clients’ advertising needs with respect to Google & YouTube. His expertise in website generation also extends to SEO and several other tasks related to the company.

Karan is doing amazing work while promoting musical talent across a variety of digital platforms and it includes established as well as upcoming artists. In fact, owing to the situation arising out of COVID-19, Bull18’s customer engagement transcends music & entertainment industries, providing a semblance of normalcy to businesses. Talking about the current phase of work, Karan says, “We wanted to lend a digital avatar to the music industry and shake it out of its slumber. Our innovative concepts like refurbished advertising, online content generation and customized marketing for our clients have ensured that we hit the bull’s eye every time we launch or promote a project.”

The kind of stronghold that Bull18 has in the field of digital music distribution has seen it working with some of the most famous names in the industry like Babbu Maan, Guru Randhawa, Singga, Kaur B, etc. Besides, the company has also done music distribution and promotion for acclaimed movies like Jatt & Juliet, Punjab 1984, Lucknow Central and Ardaas Karaan!

Bull18 is currently looking forward to diversity into multiple verticals in music and entertainment worlds. Be it record labels, music companies and corporate houses, the company is spreading its associative network into different directions to provide its clients the best possible services and across maximum platforms.

Right now, Karan is working on some new projects connected to 2D and 3D animation. These projects are in the pipeline and will soon be launched under the Bull18 banner in the form of episodes and short movies.

Since the future is digital, Bull18 is all set to write history for itself with its novel digital solutions!

