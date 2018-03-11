Bullet-riddled body found in Jammu and Kashmir

The bullet-riddled body of a 23-year-old youth was found on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police saod



Representation pic

Muhammad Shafi Sofi's body was found early Sunday morning in Ratnipora village.

"A case has been registered and investigations are on to ascertain the circumstances that led to the youth's murder," the police added.

