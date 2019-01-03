Bumblebee creates a storm with its quirky multi-layered activities in a row!

hollywood

A unique Facebook filter followed by an on-ground photo-booth got the fans excited for real

Bumblebee, even before arriving in theatres has created the much-expected storm across verticles. The precedent from the Transformers-family, Bumblebee is an Autobot who is on an expedition for a purpose. A few days ahead of its release, the makers of the film have come up with a multi-layered activity that surely did catch audiences fancy in a blink of an eye!

A unique Facebook filter followed by an on-ground photo-booth got the fans excited for real. The social media activity saw massive participation of fans posting pictures of them using the Bumblebee filter. It was then driven into the release week, where an inverted photo-booth was exclusively designed with a huge Bumblebee action figure for the audience to click pictures with. We bring to you a few pictures from the recent activity that will surely surprise and delight you for good.

Bumblebee is produced by "Transformers" franchise veterans Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Michael Bay, along with executive producers Steven Spielberg, Brian Goldner and Mark Vahradian. Chris Brigham (Argo, Inception) will also executive produce. The screenplay is written by Christina Hodson ("Unforgettable").

Releasing on January 4, 2019, 'Bumblebee'– A Paramount Pictures movie will be exclusively distributed in India by Viacom18 Motion Pictures

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates