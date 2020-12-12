Bump up your style

It isn't every day that a fashionista is in the news for being relatable. So, when actor Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shared a photo of her glowing in a very affordable strappy number from a high-street brand, mothers-to-be around the country sat up and took notice. Over the years, maternity wear has come to form a major segment of the fashion industry, with the market size predicted to reach $12.7 billion by 2020. However, this segment is also infamous for the relatively shorter lifespan of its garments, which isn't just bad news for the environment but also for your wallet. Readers and fashion professionals share tips to keep your maternity wardrobe sustainable and stylish.

Avoid impulse buys

"When I announced my pregnancy, many well-meaning friends and family members urged me to go shopping for a whole new wardrobe. However, I was concerned about the wastefulness and decided to wait it out, which proved to be an excellent move - I was able to wear most of my regular clothes up until the fourth or fifth month. Instead, I bought a few maternity tights and paired these with an array of tops," shares fashion designer Aanchal Bubber Mehta.



Size up

For tops and dresses, Mehta suggests buying tops that are one or two sizes larger than your usual size, so you can continue to wear them with minor alterations after delivery. Relaxed cotton tees work well as loungewear and can be knotted to create a smarter look.



Focus on silhouette

Having always been partial to fitted silhouettes, Mehta wasn't keen on billowy smocks. She suggests buying empire silhouette tops, and shift and A-line skirts that are fitted around the bust and then flare out. Stay away from styles that are tight around your bump as these can be uncomfortable. Mehta adds that although maternity jeans are in vogue, they proved to be too uncomfortable to wear. At home, kaftans are an excellent choice as you can comfortably wear these while nursing.

For formal events, she suggests wearing lehengas. "Since you won't be wearing heels, wear the lehenga slightly higher. Pair these with capes on the top. Flared gowns that are fitted around the bust also look elegant and can be re-worn," she says. Image consultant Greeshma Thampi suggests investing in maxi dresses that can be easily restyled with belts, jackets, and scarves. "Empire-waist kurtas can be easily worn as dresses later. Instead of one-piece outfits, buy separates that can be teamed with other pieces," she says.

Repurpose

For her second pregnancy, freelance writer Raina Assainar had kurtas stitched from her mother-in-law's old cotton sarees. "Maternity kurtas are quite expensive. I made sure to have the tailor insert a zip near the bust so that I could use the kurtas while nursing," she shares. Marketing professional Atharwaa Kale says that she has added zips to the front of her usual office clothes and a few formal dresses to make them maternity-friendly.

Stylist Sonali Gadia also suggests using your wrap dresses as shrugs during your pregnancy. "What most women don't realise is that there are plenty of items in their wardrobes that can easily accommodate their bump - wear your button-down shirts with the bottom few buttons undone. Loop a rubber band through the buttonhole, and around the button to get a few more weeks of wear from your regular pants and jeans," she suggests.

