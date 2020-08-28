Bun-tastic

Sameer Uttamsingh and his friend Shantanu Mohite are burger-heads. "Wherever I travel, I want to try a good burger," Uttamsingh, an F&B consultant and founder of ACME hospitality, tells us.

Last Sunday, the duo launched Bun & Only, a burger delivery joint that was created as a need-of-the-hour owing to lockdown woes. "We had another concept that was supposed to launch before the lockdown but we decided to put that on hold and create a line of burgers that focussed on good ingredients. The lockdown came with its challenges over staff, hygiene protocols and packaging," shares Singh.



(From left) Sameer Uttamsingh, Shantanu Mohite, Gracian de Souza

Leading the kitchen is chef Gracian de Souza, who is known for his Goan and Portuguese-influenced fare. He has created eight burgers that are ingredient-forward and light on the stomach. "These are not the oversized sloppy burgers, but are cleaner and non-greasy," the chef tells us.

For a mid-week working lunch, we order camembert and apple (Rs 475), which is indulgent and comforting. The cheese slab has a spicy touch and a citrusy orange glaze, but the star is the apple chutney that reminds us of our grandmother's keri murrabo. All of this sits on a bed of rocket leaves. This one we'll order on another rainy day. The buns come electric-stamped with their logo, and the best part is they are easy to hold and don't dismantle due to its compact size. All burgers are served with a side of fries — the lemon zest stands out — but the fries are tough by the time we dig in.



Grilled chicken and teriyaki burger

The portobello and blue cheese (Rs400) grabs the eye with a fat, grilled fungi and a soothing blue cheese crumble. This one is an umami hit all the way with a tangy tomato relish and a slather of sauerkraut. The burger flavours are well curated and each one has a unique burst of flavours.



Camembert and apple burger

The grilled chicken and teriyaki (Rs425) is a bit of a letdown, as the chicken leg is chewy, and too sweet. Our palate craves for a spicier chataka, and so we turn to the house ketchup that is smoky and mildly spicy to save the day. And here's our little hack to share — we save the leftover sauce to slather on pizza bread for dinner.



Basque classic cheesecake

The dessert is an indulgent burnt Basque classic cheesecake (Rs175) which has a dark brown caramelised top and a wobbly centre. This one, we must alert, is not meant to be shared.

Call 9321777512

Take Away Shop number 8, G/4, Ahiya Apartments, junction of main avenue, 16th road, behind Rajesh Khanna Garden, Santacruz (West)

