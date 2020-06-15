Bundesliga: Goretzka overjoyed to put Bayern Munich on verge of title

Leon Goretzka said he was 'overjoyed' after his late winner in Bayern Munich's 2-1 home victory over Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday moved his side to within just one win of an eighth straight Bundesliga title.

Teenage striker Joshua Zirkee put Bayern ahead, but Benjamin Pavard's own goal levelled for Gladbach, before Goretzka netted his third goal in five league games with four minutes remaining to seal Bayern's 10th straight league win. "Turning such a late goal into a victory that will allow us to win the title on Tuesday makes me overjoyed," said Goretzka, 25.

Even without the suspended Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Mueller, Bayern earned their 13th straight win in all competitions to re-establish their seven-point lead over Borussia Dortmund at the top of the table with three matches left.

Victory at relegation-threatened Werder Bremen on Tuesday will confirm Bayern as German champions in Hansi Flick's first season in charge. "We want to win there and bring this thing home," added Goretzka.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever