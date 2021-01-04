Bundesliga: Leipzig goes atop, Schalke continue to be winless

Leipzig jumped atop the standings for the moment after overpowering resilient newcomer Stuttgart on a sole goal from Dani Olmo, while Hertha Berlin's 3-0 victory extended Schalke's winless run to 30 games in the 14th round in Bundesliga.

On Saturday, Leipzig assumed control from the start and tested Stuttgart goalkeeper Gregor Kobel through Angelino, who unleashed a volley only three minutes into the game, reports Xinhua news agency.

Stuttgart lurked for chances on counter-attacks but for all that it was only Leipzig who controlled possession in the opening stages.

With 21 minutes gone, Leipzig had the golden chance to open the scoring as Pascal Stenzel brought down Emil Forsberg inside the box. Forsberg stepped up but wasn't able to beat Kobel with the subsequent penalty.

Leipzig continued to be the more active side while the host failed to create clear-cut opportunities.

After the restart, the visitor picked up where it left off as Kobel had to defuse Willi Orban's header on target nine minutes into the second half.

Leipzig eventually broke the deadlock with 67 minutes played when Angelino's deflected cross into the box found Dani Olmo, who made no mistake to tap home the opener at the far post.

Stuttgart suddenly came to life and had a promising chance to stun Leipzig in the closing stages, but Waldemar Anton failed to beat onrushing custodian Peter Gulacsi from very close range.

With the result, Leipzig climbs atop the standings, while Stuttgart slips to 11th place.

Elsewhere, even with newly appointed head coach Christian Gross, Schalke wasn't able to return to winning ways as ruthless Hertha Berlin showed no mercy and secured all three points on home soil courtesy of goals from Matteo Guendouzi, Jhon Cordoba, and Krzystof Patek.

Gross' men sit in the last place of the Bundesliga table with a four-point gap to safety whereas Hertha Berlin recorded its fourth win of the season to move to the 12th spot.

On Sunday, Borussia Dortmund clashes with Wolfsburg, and defending champion Bayern Munich takes on struggling Mainz to conclude the 14th round.

