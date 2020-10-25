Bundesliga: Lewandowski bags hat-trick in Bayern's 5-0 win

Robert Lewandowski took his Bundesliga tally to 10 goals in five games this season with a hat-trick as Bayern Munich thumped Eintracht Frankfurt 5-0 on Saturday. Lewandowski has scored nine goals in his last three league games and wrapped up his treble within an hour at the Allianz Arena. Defending champions Bayern have scored 22 goals this term—10 more than league leaders RB Leipzig who stayed top with a 2-1 win over 10-man Hertha Berlin.

Bayern sit one point behind in second place. In Munich, Leroy Sane marked his return from injury with the fourth goal during a brief cameo, before England under-17 midfielder Jamal Musiala also came off the bench to net the fifth. However, Bayern's victory could come at a price as Canadian left-back Alphonso Davies was in clear distress after going off early with an ankle injury.

Lewandowski underlined his status as one of the world's best strikers last season by scoring a career-best 55 goals in 47 games, including 34 in the Bundesliga.

