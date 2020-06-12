Bundesliga: Robert Lewandowski nets 45th goal as Bayern Munich edge Frankfurt 2-1

Bayern forward Robert Lewandowski (right) is about to score the winning goal against Eintracht Frankfurt during the German Cup semi-final in Munich on Wednesday. Pics/AFP

Bayern Munich remain on course for the double after the Bundesliga leaders squeezed past Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 in Wednesday's German Cup semi-final behind closed doors. Bayern's early goal by Ivan Perisic was cancelled out by a second-half equaliser from Frankfurt's Danny da Costa at the Allianz Arena. However, Robert Lewandowski settled the matter with the winner 16 minutes from time to claim his 45th goal this season in all competitions. Bayern will face Bayer Leverkusen, who beat fourth-tier side Saarbruecken 3-0 on Tuesday, in the final at Berlin's Olympic Stadium on July 4.

"We didn't make the right decisions in the area, we should have been three or four up at half-time, which would've made our lives much easier," admitted Bayern's Thomes Mueller, whose chip set up Perisic's opening goal. "You could feel the tiredness from both teams in the second-half when it got close, the will was there and we defended well."

Hansi Flick-coached Bayern, who have a seven-point lead with four games left in the league, can wrap up an eighth consecutive Bundesliga title this weekend if they beat Borussia Moenchengladbach and second-placed Borussia Dortmund lose at Fortuna Duesseldorf. However, Bayern will be without both Lewandowski and Mueller, who are both suspended. "We need to rest well and then go again on Saturday, the programme is punishing for all teams, so there is no whining, but the tiredness is greater than the joy of reaching the final," added Mueller.



Bayern players celebrate their win over Frankfurt on Wednesday

Bayern routed Frankfurt 5-2 also at the Allianz Arena, just over a fortnight ago, and once again the hosts wasted no time asserting their authority. Bayern took the lead when Mueller chipped the defence and Perisic headed past Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp on 14 minutes. It stayed 1-0 at the break, but Bayern found themselves under pressure in the second-half. The visitors started to win more balls in midfield.

With 66 minutes gone, Frankfurt coach Adi Huetter made double substitutions bringing on Japan midfielder Daichi Kamada and Da Costa. The move paid off almost immediately. Kamada's pass across goal found de Costa, who scored in the 69th minute.



Lewandowski

Bayern responded by moving up a gear. Canadian teenager Alphonso Davies squared the ball to Lewandowski who fired home his 45th goal in 39 matches this season.

