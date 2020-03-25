Bundesliga set to be suspended till April 30

German football league Bundesliga is all set to be suspended till April 30 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"The Executive Committee is aware that all scenarios and options for action also depend on external factors, over which the DFL and clubs have no or only limited influence, including the further spread of the virus and political assessments of the situation," the Deutsche Football League (DFL) said in a statement.

"In this light, the Executive Committee will recommend towards the Ordinary Assembly a further suspension of match operations in the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 until at least 30 April," it added.

On March 16, it was decided to postpone Bundesliga games until April 2 but in line with most of the rest of Europe's top leagues, that date has been pushed back amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

Over 18,000 people have lost their lives so far across the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has brought the sporting world to a grinding halt. On Tuesday, International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Japan decided to postpone Tokyo Olympic Games till next year.

