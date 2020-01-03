Bungalow allotted to Aaditya Thackeray has Congress MLA Yashomati Thakur's name on it!

Bungalow C-3, which is occupied by Sena's Neelam Gorhe but was allotted to Congress's K C Padvi

EXCLUSIVE If the list of official residences allotted to the newly inducted ministers is anything to go by, the Maharashtra government seems to have lost its way. While the state administration has allotted already occupied bungalows to ministers, the ministers themselves seem to be staking their claim to houses belonging to others.

The state administration's General Administration Department (GAD) released a list of official residences for the newly inducted cabinet ministers on Thursday and allotted bungalow A-6 opposite Mantralaya to the chief minister's son, Aaditya Thackeray.

However, the door of the bungalow had a paper with Congress MLA and cabinet minister Yashomati Thakur's name pasted on it. The list has allotted bungalow B-6 to Thakur.

While 29-year-old Aaditya is the youngest cabinet minister in the three-party led government, Thakur is said to be a close confidante of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.



Bore Congress's Yashomati Thakur's name. Pics/Ashish Raje

Similarly, the GAD allotted the C-3 bungalow opposite Mantralaya to Congress minister K C Padvi. However, the place is already occupied by the deputy chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC), Neelam Gorhe.

On December 30, 2019, 36 ministers (26 cabinet and 10 ministers of state) were administered the oath. According to Mantralaya officials, a clutch of politicians immediately brought the error to the GAD's notice and asked for a revised list.



Bungalow A-6 that was allotted to Aaditya Thackeray. Pics/Ashish Raje

A government official aware of the development admitted the 'blunder' in the list of accommodations. On condition of anonymity, the official said, "The concerned department's officials are preparing another list. The officials have also apologised to the ministers for the faulty list."

When asked about the confusion in the allotment for Aaditya's bungalow, the official said he had no clue about individual cases.



Aaditya Thackeray and Yashomati Thakur

Gorhe's office issued a statement late in the evening, saying, "Government officials admitted that it was an error on their part. The C-3 bungalow continues to stay with the deputy chairman of the council."

Padvi was not reachable for a comment. The senior Congress leader and seven-time MLA is an advocate by profession and represents the Akkalkuva assembly constituency in Nandurbar district.



The General Administration Department's list of residences for ministers

A leader close to the Sena camp claimed that the revised list with the necessary changes will be prepared and tabled before Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray or his office for approval. "Once the process is done, the new list will be issued," the leader said.



Congress leader Yashomati Thakur's name seen pasted on the door of bungalow A-6. Pic/Ashish Raje

