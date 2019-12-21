Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress Sharvari: Being launched with two projects feels surreal

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

I have grown up watching Yash Raj movies. So, to be signed on by them as a talent is a special feeling," beams Sharvari, evidently overwhelmed at the turn of events. The actor, 22, is the latest talent to be launched by Yash Raj Films and is set to make her debut opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi in Bunty Aur Babli 2.

Even as she kicks off the shoot of the con drama, the youngster is sitting pretty with a second project in her kitty. She has been roped in by Kabir Khan for his web series, The Forgotten Army. Her hard work over the past few years — she served as an assistant director on Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015) and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018) — has come to fruition. "To be announced as a heroine in Bunty Aur Babli 2 and launched as the female lead in Kabir Khan's project, in a matter of few hours, was surreal. It is a validation that I'm on the right track."

