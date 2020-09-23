Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress Sharvari Wagh signs three film deal with YRF

Newcomer Sharvari Wagh, who will soon be seen in the second instalment of the hugely popular film Bunty Aur Babli, has already signed a big three-film deal with Yash Raj Films. She has been roped in for another huge project by YRF, which will be announced soon, and this even before her first film has released! Her third project with the banner is also expected to be a big film.

A trade source reveals, "YRF has signed on Sharvari with a three film deal. Aditya Chopra is mighty pleased with her work in Bunty Aur Babli 2 and feels she is a talent that industry needs to watch out for! We hear Adi has already given her another big project that will again tap into Sharvari's acting prowess."

Sharvari has been groomed for about two years by Aditya Chopra before she faced the camera in Bunty Aur Babli 2.

The source adds, "Sharvari has the perfect mix of good looks and good acting talent. She is definitely a talent to watch out for. If she has been roped in by YRF for three big films and has also worked with a big film-maker like Kabir Khan and wowed everyone with her performance in The Forgotten Army, it means that her acting skills are totally on point. With her doing three big films with YRF, she is definitely going to be a prized pick for producers who are looking out for talented fresh faces."

