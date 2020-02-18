Bunty Aur Babli 2: Foreign shores for desi con artists Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji

After filming a major portion of Bunty Aur Babli 2 in the city over two months, Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji have headed to Abu Dhabi to shoot the climax of the con caper. For a film that hinges on its leads outwitting those around and pulling off cons, debutant director Varun Sharma has imagined an elaborate con sequence that requires the UAE capital as the backdrop.

"We are shooting a highlight con in Abu Dhabi. The landscape of the Emirate gives a lot of scale to the film, and the team will spend around 10 days shooting the sequence," informs Sharma. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari will join Khan and Mukerji in the upcoming schedule.

Bunty Aur Babli (2005) was a heartland fare with Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan's characters shown as small-town con artistes. But Sharma says it was necessary to give a "slick" touch to the sequel. "Since Bunty Aur Babli 2 is set in today's time, we were clear that the cons need to be crafted for today's audience. They will expect something new and slick. The Abu Dhabi con will stand out in that regard."

