Bunty Aur Babli 2: Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji's con-edy gets a release date!

In 2005, Shaad Ali made the immensely enjoyable comedy, Bunty Aur Babli, a film that highlighted the fun two people derived out of conning people. This wasn't just a comedy, but a con-edy too. Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji showcased their comic chops and made this one of the biggest hits of the year.

15 years later, Mukerji is back in the sequel but this time with another frequent co-star, Saif Ali Khan. This is their fourth film together after Hum Tum, Ta Ra Rum Pum, and Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic. They reunite after 12 years and we cannot wait. But they aren't the new Bunty and Babli, they are played by Gully Boy fame Siddhant Chaturvedi and newcomer Sharvari Wagh.

And now, Yash Raj Films have announced the film's release date and it's sooner than you think, take a look:

Yes, it's June 26 and the film will clash at the box-office with Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi. Talking about Bunty Aur Babli 2, director Varun V. Sharma said, "For whole of India, Bunty Aur Babli is and will always be part of cinema that we watched while growing up. It is truly a much loved film and has huge nostalgia value attached to it. When we were designing the logo of Bunty Aur Babli 2, we were certain that we will keep the original logo as it pays a perfect homage to the first film that is part of India's pop culture history."

He added, "I'm guessing this movie will be much loved by cine-lovers as it evokes a big sense of nostalgia."

Will the sequel be as memorable as the first part? We'll find out in just four months!

