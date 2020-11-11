Bunty Aur Babli 2 to release this Christmas?

As a mark of support to exhibitors during the theatre shutdown, Yash Raj Films had decided to steer clear of digital premieres and release their productions only in cinemas. Now that movie halls across Maharashtra have got the state government's go-ahead to reopen, buzz suggests that producer Aditya Chopra is contemplating a Christmas release for Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji starrer Bunty Aur Babli 2.

"With theatres expected to be up and running, filmmakers have begun zeroing in on release windows for their movies. Considering Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a light-hearted con caper, the makers feel it would be an ideal festival outing. The Christmas window is empty after the team of Ranveer Singh's 83 decided to push its release to 2021. However, the talks are at a nascent stage. They will arrive at a decision in the coming weeks," reveals a source. The sequel to the 2005 film of the same name has been helmed by Varun V Sharma, and also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari.

mid-day reached out to Yash Raj Films, which remained unavailable for comment.

