Burari deaths: Delhi Crime Branch to conduct psychological autopsy of 11 members of the family

Few of the 11-members of a joint family that allegedly committed suicide in Delhi's Burari area earlier this week might have been suffering from a "mental disorder," a police source had said

Representational Image

Delhi Crime Branch to conduct a psychological autopsy of 11 members of a family who were found dead at a house in Burari, a police source said.

Few of the 11-members of a joint family that allegedly committed suicide in Delhi's Burari area earlier this week might have been suffering from a "mental disorder," a police source had said.

"As part of the investigation, today few more registers were found which dated back to 2011. The content in these register is similar to the one that was found earlier. Other family members, neighbours and children's friends have been questioned for more inputs," the Delhi Police Crime Branch source said on Tuesday.

This comes after it was revealed earlier that the police had found two registers which contain details of a 'Badh puja' ritual.

"The details in the registers match with the way the bodies were found - faces wrapped almost entirely, mouths taped and hands tied behind the back. The notes said no one could use the phone, so six phones were left together on silent mode. It also stated that the family has to order food from outside," the source earlier said.

Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, Alok Kumar on Monday said that post-mortem of all the 11 bodies have been completed, and initial reports suggest suicide.

The bodies of seven women and four men were found in a house in the Burari area on Sunday morning.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates