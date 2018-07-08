Burari deaths: Everyone thinks we are a family that practices occult, says relative

Sujata, who lives with her family in Panipat, is Narayan Devi's other surviving child. Vishakha clarified that the family is identified by the surname Singh Chundawat

A CCTV grab shows the entrance of Chundawat house where members of the family are seen carrying stools, which were later used for the mass hanging, at Burari, New Delhi on July 4. Pic/PTI

As the collective death of 11 members of a family in Burari becomes a national talking point, a relative rues that the world is now looking at them as a family that practises occult and the constant media glare not allowing them to grieve.

Vishakha Chundawat, granddaughter of Narayan Devi, who was found dead along with her two sons, daughter and their families, said she has not had the time to mourn the death of her relatives with the relentless media spotlight and various theories about her "uncle being possessed by his father's spirit". Vishakha is the daughter of Narayan Devi's oldest son Dinesh, who lives in Kota in Rajasthan.

Sujata, who lives with her family in Panipat, is Narayan Devi's other surviving child. Vishakha clarified that the family is identified by the surname Singh Chundawat. She said only two among the 11, Priyanka and her mother, were Bhatia.

11

No. of people who were found dead

