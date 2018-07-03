Burari deaths: Relatives allege family was killed

Police find handwritten notes from the house, which indicate a spiritual angle to the deaths

Relatives mourn during cremation of the family members, who were found dead in their house. Pic/PTI

As the mystery deepened over the deaths of 11 people found hanging in their New Delhi home, two family members insisted on Monday that they were killed and did not commit suicide.

Police are investigating whether the 11 members of one family aged between 15 and 77 killed themselves on Sunday as part of a suicide pact after they found handwritten notes from the house, which indicated a "religious or spiritual angle" to the deaths. The handwritten notes said "the human body is temporary and one can overcome fear by covering their eyes and mouth". Sujata Nagpal, the daughter of the 77-year-old Narayan Devi, who was found dead on the floor in the house, accused the media of speculating things and circulating suicide theories.

Geeta Thakral, Devi's niece, said she suspects someone from outside the family was involved in the deaths.