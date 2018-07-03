Burari deaths: Relatives allege family was killed
Police find handwritten notes from the house, which indicate a spiritual angle to the deaths
As the mystery deepened over the deaths of 11 people found hanging in their New Delhi home, two family members insisted on Monday that they were killed and did not commit suicide.
Police are investigating whether the 11 members of one family aged between 15 and 77 killed themselves on Sunday as part of a suicide pact after they found handwritten notes from the house, which indicated a "religious or spiritual angle" to the deaths. The handwritten notes said "the human body is temporary and one can overcome fear by covering their eyes and mouth". Sujata Nagpal, the daughter of the 77-year-old Narayan Devi, who was found dead on the floor in the house, accused the media of speculating things and circulating suicide theories.
Geeta Thakral, Devi's niece, said she suspects someone from outside the family was involved in the deaths.
Notes detail way of attaining salvation
The handwritten notes found at a north Delhi home where 11 members of a family died under mysterious circumstances detailed a set of rituals a person needed to follow to attain "salvation", a police officer said. The notes were found in two registers and stated the rituals should be performed either on a Tuesday, Thursday or Saturday.
Autopsy report reveals no signs of struggle
The post-mortem examination of six of the 11 people, who were found dead at their house in north Delhi's Burari, has revealed there were no signs of struggle, a senior police officer said. Eleven members of a family, including seven women and two children, were found dead under mysterious circumstances at their residence yesterday.
