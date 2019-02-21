Burberry pulls 'noose' hoodie post backlash

international

The brand said it has removed the outfit from the autumn-winter collection, along with all images featuring the look

The outfit was shown at the London Fashion Week. Pic/Twitter

British luxury fashion brand Burberry has apologised for showcasing a hoodie outfit with a noose around the neck. The outfit was showcased in Burberry's Autumn/Winter (A/W) collection, "Tempest", during the recently concluded London Fashion Week.

On the social media, the brand was blasted for glamorising suicide. Model Liz Kennedy, who walked in the Burberry show but did not wear the outfit, also criticised the brand. Kennedy said that she had voiced her disapproval but was ignored by the fashion house.

The outfit was a creation of Burberry's chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci. After the uproar, Marco Gobbetti, the chief executive of Burberry, issued a statement, saying the brand was "deeply sorry for the distress". According to The Guardian, Tisci also apologised, saying "while the design was inspired by a nautical theme, I realise that it was insensitive".

"It was never my intention to upset anyone. It does not reflect my values nor Burberry's and we have removed it from the collection," he added. The brand said it has removed the outfit from the autumn-winter collection, along with all images featuring the look.

