Bureaucrats slam CM's 'stony silence', say govt's principles perverted

An open letter by 83 signatories says the mob violence was rapid erosion of constitutional values and ethics

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

A group of former bureaucrats and diplomats have come down heavily on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the Bulandshahr mob violence which they said showed "perverted" fundamental principles of governance and constitutional ethics of the BJP government in the state and slammed the "stony silence" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue.

"The mob violence in Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh on Dec 3, 2018, instigated and engineered with malicious intent, led to the cold-blooded murder of a police officer brave enough to step forward single-handedly to pacify the mob, marks the most dangerous turn yet in the direction taken by the politics of hate in recent times.

"It shows that in India's most populous state, Uttar Pradesh, fundamental principles of governance, of constitutional ethics and of humane social conduct stand perverted. The chief minister of the state acts as high priest of the agenda of bigotry and majoritarian supremacy — an agenda which now seems to take precedence over everything else," they said in an open letter.

The 83 signatories to the letter — including former Foreign Secretaries Shiv Shankar Menon (who was also National Security Adviser), Shayam Saran and Sujata Singh, former Ambassador and DGP Julio Ribeiro, former Special Secretary Vappala Balakrishnan, former Delhi Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung, Harsh Mander and Jawahar Sircar — said in the letter that it was a measure of rapid erosion of constitutional values that they as a group had felt a compelling need to speak out about as many as nine times in the last 18 months. "The pace of erosion has been frightening and with each slip, we seem to sink further into a lawless abyss," they said.

