Burger for your Thai craving?

It started a year ago, when chefs and co-owners Seefah Ketchaiyo and Karan Bane got talking about doing something fun with Seefah's forte — authentic Japanese and Thai cuisine. "We got talking about opening an Asian café with a focus on food, with Thai coffee and tea. We've now decided the menu, and are looking to open a separate 10 to 15 seater that serves Asian burgers, if it's well recieved," she says. Starting today, they will operate as a delivery and takeaway joint for these burgers, which will help them decide their next step.

"Asian food means a lot of rice, and sour and spicy flavours. This works well in burgers too. The menu comprises nine non-vegetarian options that use preparations from the menu at Seefah, stuffed in a bun. There are also three vegetarian options," she informs, before she plates up the chicken katsu curry burger, which is essentially, her trademark chicken katsu curry in a bun, crunchy with breadcrumb-coated chicken topped with a generous helping of Japanese curry and finished with pickled radish. The lingering creamy katsu flavours with the juicy chicken only get better with the wasabi mayo salad and the matcha fries. The salad packs quite the punch and the fries have a sobering effect on the meal.



Deep fried laab gai burger

Next up is the star of the menu, not just due to its authenticity but because it features the Asian staple — sticky rice — instead of a bun. The deep fried laab gai, sticky rice buns, inspired by the mince chicken salad in Thailand, comes with a Thai herbs-marinated chicken patty made with a fine mince and roasted rice powder. It doesn't fall apart as we make our way through it and a sheet of fried egg on the rice only adds to the texture. The som tam or green papaya salad and tom yum French fries add to the Asian experience.

Their take on the staple Vietnamese baguette sandwich, the banh mi, is a must try for those who love their red meat. The grilled meat with the homemade pickles, coriander, and the curry is robust yet light, a winning combination. The moong bean Thai herb burger keeps things simple, and the peanut sauce steals the show.



Chicken katsu curry burger

Aside from the burgers, we like the attention to detail — the sides are themed around the burgers. So, the Japanese ones come with a wasabi mayo salad and matcha fries, the Vietnamese ones with som tam or green papaya salad and Sichuan fries, while the Thai ones come with tom yum fries.



Banh mi



Karan Bane and Seefah Ketchaiyo

From January 19, 12 pm to 3.30 pm, 7 pm to 11.15 pm

At Seefah, Khan House, 3rd floor, Hill Road, Bandra West (for takeaway only).

Call 8928895952

Cost Rs 500 onwards

