Search

Burger tales in Bandra

Published: Mar 13, 2020, 07:00 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

Woodside Inn is set to open on Pali Naka in Bandra on April 1

Woodside Inn is set to open on Pali Naka in Bandra on April 1. Co-partner Sumit Gambhir, told us, "Design and feel wise, it will be like a cousin of the Colaba outlet. We have ground and first floor seating with large windows for ample lighting. Bandra is an ideal place where the concept of beer and lunch works. We are working on a new menu with breakfast options like eggs benedict, toast and salad."

AT Woodside Inn, Dheeraj Pali Arcade, Dr Ambedkar Road, Pali Hill, Bandra West.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK