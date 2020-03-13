Burger tales in Bandra

Woodside Inn is set to open on Pali Naka in Bandra on April 1. Co-partner Sumit Gambhir, told us, "Design and feel wise, it will be like a cousin of the Colaba outlet. We have ground and first floor seating with large windows for ample lighting. Bandra is an ideal place where the concept of beer and lunch works. We are working on a new menu with breakfast options like eggs benedict, toast and salad."

AT Woodside Inn, Dheeraj Pali Arcade, Dr Ambedkar Road, Pali Hill, Bandra West.

