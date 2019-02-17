Burqa-clad man held for entering ladies toilet in Goa

crime

Panaji (Goa): Goa Police has booked a 35-year-old man for wearing a 'burqa' and entering the ladies toilet at the Panaji bus standÂ on Saturday. The accused Virgil Bosco Fernandez was caught by alert passersby while coming out of a ladies toilet. Clad in T-shirt and jeans, Fernandez had reportedly donned a wig to look like a woman.

A video of the incident has also surfaced on social media. "Fernandez has been booked under Section 419 for attempting to impersonate a Muslim woman, in order to enter a ladies toilet at the KTC bus stand in Panaji," a police spokesperson said.

