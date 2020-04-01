Burst the bubble: You have been making Dalgona coffee for years



Just how 'Haldi ka doodh' rose to prominence as Turmeric latte, your 'phenti hui coffee' has gone viral over the internet as Dalgona coffee.

You must have stumbled upon aestethic videos of appetizing Dalgona coffee while scrolling through social media. However, sorry for bursting the bubble but it is nothing but coffee, sugar and hot water which is whipped till it becomes frothy. Once you add this whipped mix in iced milk, it becomes delicious looking Dalgona coffee.

However one of the differences is that we pour milk over the mix but for Dalgona coffee, the frothy mix is added on iced milk to make it look Instagram worthy. Twitterati had some hilarious reactions to it.

I've been phetoing coffee with a spoon to make foam since bachpan, I just didn't know it's called dalgona coffee. — Akshar (@AksharPathak) March 30, 2020

Lmao. That's literally me seeing all this hype. All ppl do is give some fancy name & boom! Viral new food trend ðÂ¤£ðÂ¤£ — âÂ° ðÂÂÂ. || Under lockdown ðÂÂ¡ (@Krittzi) March 30, 2020

ðÂÂÂAt first when I read posts about it, I thought maybe Dalgona is a new coffee chain but when I actually googled, my reaction wasðÂ¤¦ — Jazz (@lady_with_a_pen) March 30, 2020

I know. Mutual thoughts. When I saw the "dalgona chant" across social media. I was like, whaaaaat? pic.twitter.com/DLQ7WCpaaM — stuti ðÂÂ² (@junkkDNA) March 31, 2020

Have you tried Dalgona coffee?

