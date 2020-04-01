Search

Burst the bubble: You have been making Dalgona coffee for years

Updated: Apr 01, 2020, 11:38 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Pic/Twitter
Pic/Twitter


Just how 'Haldi ka doodh' rose to prominence as Turmeric latte, your 'phenti hui coffee' has gone viral over the internet as Dalgona coffee.

You must have stumbled upon aestethic videos of appetizing Dalgona coffee while scrolling through social media. However, sorry for bursting the bubble but it is nothing but coffee, sugar and hot water which is whipped till it becomes frothy. Once you add this whipped mix in iced milk, it becomes delicious looking Dalgona coffee.

However one of the differences is that we pour milk over the mix but for Dalgona coffee, the frothy mix is added on iced milk to make it look Instagram worthy. Twitterati had some hilarious reactions to it.

Have you tried Dalgona coffee?

